Nuns, priests and friars take up the ‘Jerusalema Dance Challenge’

I’m so square and out of touch, I didn’t realize this was A Thing.

But here’s an explanation of the dance and social media phenomenon that took off over the summer:

The “Jerusalema” dance challenge is taking social media by storm. People around the world are sharing videos of themselves dancing to the hit song Jerusalema by South African musician Master KG, featuring the voice of South African songstress Nomcebo. Master KG told local news that the viral trend started with a candid video clip of friends doing the choreography. Dancers have also put a twist on it by coming up with their own moves. Social media users say the challenge is bringing the world some much-needed positivity.

Below are a couple examples. Here are a group of Dominicans in Zimbabwe:

From Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal:

And some merry Franciscan friars and sisters: